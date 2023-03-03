Office for Aging says everyday should be ‘Caregivers Appreciation Day’

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- On Friday, people around the country celebrated National Caregivers Appreciation Day.

The Broome County Office for Aging said the special day is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the nation. The Office for Aging said the day honors people who selflessly provide personal, physical and emotional support to those in need.

The office said caregivers’ appreciation day should be an everyday celebration as caregiving is a very demanding job and caregivers put the needs of their loved ones ahead of their own. This can lead to them receiving less help than they need to stay healthy.

“The more support and connect [caregivers] could feel, I think the more successful it would be in caring for themselves as well as the people that the are attending to on a daily basis,” said Richelle Jervais, a case worker at the Broome County Office for Aging.

Jervais said one of the best ways to celebrate National Caregivers Appreciation Day is to simply thank caregivers for all the hard work they do.

