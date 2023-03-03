Registration is open for Broome County Parks Triathlon

A past triathlon at Whitney Point's Dorchester Park.
By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- It may only be March, but eyes are on warmer weather and summer activities. When it comes to summer traditions, Broome County Parks Triathlon is making a return on June 24.

The annual event will take place at Whitney Point’s Dorchester Park at 9 a.m.

Director Elizabeth Woidt with Broome County Parks, Recreation & Youth Services said registration is now open and prices will increase after March 12.

“After March 12, the prices will increase by $5,” said Woidt. “It’s a great beginner triathlon because it’s a sprint distance. It’s a half-mile swim, a 12-mile bike, and a 5K run.”

To be a part of the triathlon, Woidt said you have to be 14-years-old or older.

When it comes to the June event, there will be an individual triathlon, team triathlon, aqua bike and duathlon.

The proceeds will benefit the Broome County Parks Handicapped Playground Fund.

To sign up and learn more specific details, visit this website.

