Southern Tier Library celebrates Reading Across America Day

Johnson City (WBNG) -- March is national reading month, and Thursday marked National Reading Across America Day.

The day was created by the National Education Association in an effort to increase literacy rates in children across the country. March 2, is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Your Home Public Library in Johnson City is encouraging everyone to read and took part in a day full of turning pages. Community members sent pictures today to the library’s social media in order for them to be entered into a raffle. The winner was gifted a Barnes and Noble gift card. The goal of the day is to get people of all ages involved in literacy.

“We want everyone in the community reading,” said Jessica Collins, Youth Services Librarian at Your Home Public Library. “We want to encourage the love of reading and to promote literacy in everyone in our community.”

The library also holds a number of other events for customers, including board games every Thursday from four to seven p.m. For those not going to Parade Day this weekend, Your Home is holding an afternoon movie at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, you can visit their website at Your Home Public Library - Public Library in Johnson City, NY (yhpl.org).

