Southern Tier Library celebrates Reading Across America Day

Your Home Public Library participates in Reading Across America Day
Your Home Public Library participates in Reading Across America Day(Dane Richardson)
By Dane Richardson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson City (WBNG) -- March is national reading month, and Thursday marked National Reading Across America Day.

The day was created by the National Education Association in an effort to increase literacy rates in children across the country. March 2, is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Your Home Public Library in Johnson City is encouraging everyone to read and took part in a day full of turning pages. Community members sent pictures today to the library’s social media in order for them to be entered into a raffle. The winner was gifted a Barnes and Noble gift card. The goal of the day is to get people of all ages involved in literacy.

“We want everyone in the community reading,” said Jessica Collins, Youth Services Librarian at Your Home Public Library. “We want to encourage the love of reading and to promote literacy in everyone in our community.”

The library also holds a number of other events for customers, including board games every Thursday from four to seven p.m. For those not going to Parade Day this weekend, Your Home is holding an afternoon movie at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, you can visit their website at Your Home Public Library - Public Library in Johnson City, NY (yhpl.org).

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for promoting prison contraband
Person hurt in early morning domestic incident in Town of Binghamton
Candor Central School District addresses mascot change
Candor Central School District addresses mandatory NYS mascot change
Remembering David Lindsey
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan to run for Broome County District Attorney

Latest News

FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
Congressman Molinaro and others want answers from the EPA following Ohio train derailment
55th annual Binghamton St. Patrick Parade Day details
Broome County Office for Aging launches annual “March for Meals” campaign
Celebrate Disability Awareness Month with GiGi’s Playhouse