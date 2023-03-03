Southern Tier Tuesday celebrates $400,00 given away: An update from Super Cooper Saves the Day

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrating $400,000 given through the organization.

The initiative began in 2019 in the Southern Tier and has since expanded to serve Central New York with a sister grant program named CNY Tuesdays.

In November 2021, Super Cooper Saves the Day received a $2,000 grant awarded through Southern Tier Tuesdays. The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Around Tiers has also highlighted past recipients of grants from Southern Tier Tuesdays, the YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch, Stachestrong, the Campville Fire Dept and I Can Ride.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

