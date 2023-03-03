A storm is on the way

WINTER STORM WARNING for Otsego County from 6 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area (excluding Otsego County) from 4 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

WBNG (wbng)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow developing in the afternoon. 0-.10″ rain, 0-1″ snow 0-T” ice 100% High 40 (36-42) Wind SE 10-20 mph

Today will be the exciting day in the 7 day forecast. A strong low will move into the area. This will give us rain, snow and ice

Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Travel will be affected, and there could be power outages.

Some snow showers linger into Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday. Another low will give us some rain and snow showers Tuesday with lingering snow showers

Wednesday. Seasonably cold and quiet Thursday.

