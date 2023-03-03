A storm is on the way

Snow, rain and ice
WBNG
WBNG(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER STORM WARNING for Otsego County from 6 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area (excluding Otsego County) from 4 PM Friday until 1 PM Saturday.

WBNG
WBNG(wbng)

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow developing in the afternoon. 0-.10″ rain, 0-1″ snow 0-T” ice 100% High 40 (36-42) Wind SE 10-20 mph

Today will be the exciting day in the 7 day forecast. A strong low will move into the area. This will give us rain, snow and ice

Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Travel will be affected, and there could be power outages.

Some snow showers linger into Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday. Another low will give us some rain and snow showers Tuesday with lingering snow showers

Wednesday. Seasonably cold and quiet Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person hurt in early morning domestic incident in Town of Binghamton
Candor Central School District addresses mascot change
Candor Central School District addresses mandatory NYS mascot change
Woman arrested for promoting prison contraband
3 people arrested in drug sweep at Broome County Correctional Facility
Remembering David Lindsey

Latest News

Messy weather Friday
Messy storm arrives Friday afternoon
wbng
More snow and ice
Still lots of questions
Any clarity on the late week forecast?
Could be rain, snow, or a mix.
Any clarity on late week storm?