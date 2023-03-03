Union-Endicott High School parent urges school to take bullying more seriously

Endicott (WBNG) -- Diana Chambers-Bonanno, a mother of a Union-Endicott High School student, is voicing her concerns after she claims her child is a victim of racial bullying. She said the school needs to take more action to address bullying before things get worse.

On Jan. 18, Bonanno said racist remarks were written on an attendance sheet next to her son’s name.

“One of these boys decided he was just going to circle my son’s ears and write ‘monkey boy’ next to his picture,” said Chambers-Bonanno

She said for months her son has been bullied, and after speaking to principals at the school the student who was bullying her child was suspended and expelled from the high school but is allowed to ride the same bus as her child to attend a different school.

“He has never ridden the same bus as my children before I don’t understand why he is now after all that’s happened. I brought it to their attention and stated this is not going to end very well,” said Chambers-Bonanno.

She said she has reached out and spoken to principals at the school and the board of education and still nothing has been done. This comes after another UE parent, Aime Crawford, is pursuing legal action against the school, alleging bullying led to her son’s death.

Bonanno said on Facebook there is a page named “Parents Against Bullying” full of UE parents who are in the same situation as her. She said one of them went as far as removing their child from the school.

12 News reached out to the Union-Endicott School District for a comment:

“The UE school district is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students. Whenever any allegations of bullying are brought to our attention, we promptly and thoroughly investigate any claims and take appropriate action. We ask parents to bring concerns to our attention, so we have the opportunity to take action to ensure the safety of all students.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.