Woman charged with DWI after crashing vehicle with child in it

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- A Harpursville woman was arrested following a crash in the Town of Colesville on March 2.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a crash on Ouaquaga Road. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Tina M. Harb, 35, of Harpursville, told deputies she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a parked vehicle off the roadway, causing significant damage.

The office said Harb’s daughter, who is 9, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

During the investigation, Harb displayed several signs that led deputies to believe she was intoxicated. Alcohol was found in her vehicle and in her purse. The office noted that Harb refused to take a sobriety test.

She was then taken into custody for intoxication and it was later determined that her license had been revoked.

Harb was charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a class E felony

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony

Endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor

Harb was arrested, arraigned and released on an appearance ticket to answer for her charges at the Town of Colesville Court later this month.

