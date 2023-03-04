Binghamton holds 55th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Hundreds of people crowded the sidewalks from Fayette Street to Arthur Street for the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Everyone was in attendance from local residents to college students, to people traveling to Binghamton for the festivities.

Participants in the parade included Irish dancers, pipe bands, local law enforcement and first responders as well as local elected officials.

For Endicott native Michael Sherman, the parade is an event he returns home for every year.

“It’s a wonderful time to be with friends out here on the street and to bring the community together,” said Sherman.

Ben Gonzalez, a senior at Binghamton University, said it’s great to see the parade back in the full swing of things after a few quieter years.

“Ever since COVID things went downhill, but it’s nice to see people outside again and just enjoying themselves,” said Gonzalez.

Jamell Brunson was born and raised in Binghamton, and he said the parade is an event he would never miss.

“I love it,” said Brunson. “I’ve been here my whole life and I come to this parade every year.”

Brunson said what makes the Binghamton parade special is the people who come out to the event year after year.

“Nothing is like Binghamton,” said Brunson. “You come out here there’s a lot of love, the energy is great, and the people are great so of course our events are going to be better than everyone else’s.”

The parade festivities continued into the evening with an after-party at Seton Catholic Central.

