‘First Friday’ exhibit held in memory of local artist

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A special art exhibit was on display this evening at the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Binghamton, mourning the recent loss of local artist Vincent Priblo.

The gallery took place on Mar. 3 at the Orazio Salati studio and galley on state street and dozens of members from the community came to appreciate the works of an artist gone too soon.

Vincent was 59 years old and a graduate of Binghamton Central and SUNY Broome Community College, he was originally going to host the exhibition before his passing, but now the exhibit stands as a memorial to his art.

12 News spoke with Orazio Salati, and artist and owner of the gallery about Vincent’s passing leading up to the event.

“He was supposed to be here tonight. He is here tonight spiritually and his energy I can feel it. But Tuesday he had a massive heart attack and passed so it has been a very sad time.” said Orazio Salati.

If you wanted to stop by and check out Vincent’s work, the exhibit will be open on Saturdays throughout the rest of march or on other days if you call and schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.