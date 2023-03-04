Hillcrest Civic Association to host St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- The 2023 Hillcrest St. Patrick’s Day Parade will cap off Binghamton Parade Weekend on Sunday, March 5, with a parade featuring four bagpipe bands and several community organizations.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Hillcrest Post 1194 American Legion. It will wind down Chenango Street and end at My Uncle’s Place on 120 East Arterial Highway. The party will continue at My Uncle’s Place with live music and food.

The parade will feature performances by the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band, Philadelphia, Police & Fire Pipes and Drums, the Penn York Highlanders, and Broome County Celtic Pipes and Drums.

The Pipe Bands are sponsored by the Children’s Home, Town of Fenton, and Cops 4 A Cause. There will also be appearances by the City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham who is a Hillcrest native.

Throughout the parade, donations will be collected along the parade route for US For Kids (“Underwear and Socks for Kids”), an organization created by the Centenary-Chenango Street Church that provides underwear and socks to kids in the community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.