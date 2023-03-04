How music is shaping students at Chenango Forks Central School District

Town of Chenango (WBNG) -- March is “Music in Our School’s” month. Throughout the month, 12 News will be highlighting different music departments across the Southern Tier.

Chenango Forks Middle School and High School Teacher, Lexi Bryant, was raised in a musical family and that shaped her into who she is today. She said, when she graduated high school, she knew she wanted to be a choir teacher.

Bryant said one of her main priorities as an educator is to help her kids find their passion through music.

“You don’t have to be the best in this room, it’s a team effort and somewhere where every single person in this room matters,” said Bryant.

A few weeks ago, she took her students to New York City to watch MJ the musical on Broadway. Bryant loves giving her students the opportunity to explore different career paths within music.

Senior at Chenango Forks High School, Jonathan Hozempa said, “music has opened a lot of creative avenues for me, it’s allowed me to express myself in ways that I haven’t been able to in the past.”

The students are getting ready for their Jazz Cabaret which will be held on March 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria.

