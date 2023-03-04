Quiet end to weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Low: 22-29.

Sunday: Cloudy with a slight chance of mixed showers. High: 36-42.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 21-29.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 42. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with some mixed showers early. High: 36. Low: 20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy-to-partly sunny skies. High: 31. Low: 22.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 33. Low: 21.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 18.

Saturday: Dry early before afternoon mix. High: 37. Low: 31.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a much calmer night across the region, with cloudy skies and some isolated snow showers. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

Sunday will see cloudy skies once again, with some rain and snow mix developing, mainly north of Broome County. Highs will climb into the low-40s. Lows overnight Sunday will drop into the mid-20s, with partly cloudy skies.

The start of the workweek will feature sun and clouds, with highs reaching the low-40s. A weak system moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning, giving us the chance to see yet another round of a wintry mix. Mixed showers will taper off Tuesday, but it will be much colder, with highs in the mid-30s.

The cold air remains Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will struggle to reach the low-30s. The cold air lingers into Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 30s, but weak high pressure will build in, allowing for some sunshine.

Saturday will start off dry, but a storm system will start to push into the region during the afternoon, leading to some wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper-30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.