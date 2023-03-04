Rural Health Network of South-Central NY: Ending hunger starts at school

(WBNG) -- The Rural Health Network of South-Central NY is calling on New York State leaders to step up for communities by funding healthy school meals for all.

Executive Director of the Rural Health Network Mark Bordeau said with the federal waivers which ensured free school meals for students and expanded SNAP benefits ending, schools will no longer be able to provide free lunch for all kids.

He said kids living in neighborhoods with high poverty levels will continue to receive free lunch, but those in rural areas must submit applications that will determine their eligibility.

“Throughout many of our rural communities will not be able to do that because poverty is not quite as high there’s poverty in rural communities not as far as structured poverty the numbers are not as high so students in those rural communities, they have to have a meal structure where you get a free meal based on your family’s income,” said Mark Bordeau

He said every student should have the right to have healthy school meals no matter where they live. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.