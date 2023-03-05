Binghamton men’s basketball gets narrow 67-65 over UMBC in America East quarterfinals

Binghamton men's basketball players Tariq Balogun (1) and Jacob Falko (3) celebrate after...
Binghamton men's basketball players Tariq Balogun (1) and Jacob Falko (3) celebrate after beating UMass Lowell.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALTIMORE, M.D. (WBNG) - Less than a week after losing to UMBC in overtime, the Binghamton men’s basketball team got the narrow 67-65 win over the Retrievers in the quarterfinals of the America East tournament.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Bearcats will advance to the conference semifinals.

In the win Jacob Falko nearly recorded a double-double with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Miles Gibson then added in 13 points and 8 boards.

For UMBC, Tra’Von Fagan scored a game-high 18 points while grabbing 7 rebounds.

Next up, the fifth seeded Bearcats will travel to top seed Vermont on Tuesday with a spot in the conference championship on the line. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

