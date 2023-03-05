Light snow Monday night

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 24-31.

Monday: Cloudy skies. High: 33-42.

Monday Night: Wintry mix forms. Minor accumulations. Low: 17-27.

Tuesday: Cloudy with some mixed showers early. High: 31. Low: 18.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 30. Low: 24.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 34. Low: 19.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 40. Low: 26.

Saturday: Wintry mix. High: 38. Low: 25.

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 37. Low: 21.

Forecast Discussion:

A very quiet night, with mixed clouds and lows falling into the mid-to-upper 20s.

Starting off the workweek, we will remain dry, with cloudy skies and highs in the upper-30s. A weak disturbance pushes across the region during the night, setting of some light snow showers, and even some wintry mix as well. Snowfall accumulations will be around an inch for most.

Much colder air moves in behind this system leading to temperatures in the low-30s, with most spots in the upper-20s. Some early mixed showers can’t be ruled out. The cold air remains for Wednesday as well, with highs near 30.

Temperatures warm up slightly on Thursday, with highs in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and highs reaching the low-40s.

We are tracking a storm system Friday night into the day on Saturday. There is still a lot of uncertainty this far out, but a wintry mix can not be ruled out. Stay with 12 News for updates during the week. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-30s. Cloudy but dry conditions return on Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

