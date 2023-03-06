14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, N.Y. (Gray News) – Authorities in New York found a 14-foot python on the side of the road.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officers received a report Feb. 14 of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford, which is in Long Island.

When officers arrived, they found the snake curled up in a ball, deceased.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.

Turns out, the reticulated python was 14 feet long.

Officials said it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York state, and the snakes can only be possessed by those with a Dangerous Animal License.

Officials said they are investigating the owner of the snake but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Binghamton holds 55th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York

Latest News

Prosecutors said the man attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.
Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew
FILE - Also on Monday, a Colorado man pleaded guilty on to using a chemical spray to attack...
2 Capitol riot defendants sought by FBI after disappearing
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
Rod Sterling Memorial Statue is in the works
Rod Sterling Memorial Statue is in the works
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old