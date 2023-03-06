Binghamton men’s basketball prepares for conference semifinal matchup against Vermont

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s basketball team is into the America East conference semifinals for the second straight year after beating UMBC 67-65 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. With the win, the Bearcats advance to take on number one seed Vermont.

Last year, the Bearcats lost to the Catamounts 72-42 in the conference semifinals. This season, it’s been similar results as Binghamton has lost both games to Vermont by double digits.

In order to pull off the upset, Binghamton will need to perform like they did in their quarterfinal win.

“Executing is really important. Knowing who you’re guarding and how we’re guarding and how we want to play offensively and defensively. All of those things are really good to know but then you have to go out there and execute and I think we did a pretty good job down the stretch,” said Binghamton head coach Levell Sanders about the Bearcats win over UMBC.

Binghamton has not beaten Vermont since 2015 and has not won in Burlington since 2009.

They’ll be looking to change that with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

