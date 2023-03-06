Close call for some snow tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of light snow southwest of Binghamton. Accumulations range from a trace to 1″ southwest; little to no accumulation elsewhere. Low: 18-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy. 30% chance of lake effect snow showers. Trace to 1″ possible. Gusts could range 30-40mph. High: 27-35

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow showers around. Low: 18-23

Forecast Discussion:

A potent, compact low pressure system dives to our southwest tonight and brings some minor accumulation to the northern tier of Pennsylvania. The current projected path of the snow does not bring accumulations to Binghamton and places east and northeast.

It will be a blustery day Tuesday with some lake effect snow showers around. Accumulations are not expected to be anything more than 1 or 2 inches in persistent snow. Winds could gust 30-40mph at times. Wednesday remains windy and some snow showers may develop/

By Friday, another good dose of uncertainty comes to the forecast. The path of a low pressure and its associated precipitation is in question. We may see some snow from a more northern path, while if this storm develops farther south, it would bring a lower chance of snow for us. Please monitor the forecast this week.

