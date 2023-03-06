Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old

(WBNG) -- An Endicott resident was charged on multiple sex-related charges, the City of Cortland Police Department announced on Facebook.

The department announced the arrest of Crystal J. Bruzee. It said it received a complaint on Aug. 15, 2022 in regard to the sexual abuse of a child. An investigation has been going on for several months, the department said.

Police said it was reported in Summer 2021, that a 9-year-old girl was sexually abused in her home by Bruzee, who was also living in the home at the time. Several people were interviewed in the investigation.

Bruzee was charged on March 2 with predatory sex assault against a child; a class A-2 felony, criminal sex act in the first degree; a class B felony, sex abuse in the first degree; a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said Bruzee was arraigned and sent to the Cortland County Jail without bail to appear in court.

