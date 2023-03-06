Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- An Endicott resident was charged on multiple sex-related charges, the City of Cortland Police Department announced on Facebook.

The department announced the arrest of Crystal J. Bruzee. It said it received a complaint on Aug. 15, 2022 in regard to the sexual abuse of a child. An investigation has been going on for several months, the department said.

Police said it was reported in Summer 2021, that a 9-year-old girl was sexually abused in her home by Bruzee, who was also living in the home at the time. Several people were interviewed in the investigation.

Bruzee was charged on March 2 with predatory sex assault against a child; a class A-2 felony, criminal sex act in the first degree; a class B felony, sex abuse in the first degree; a class D felony and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Police said Bruzee was arraigned and sent to the Cortland County Jail without bail to appear in court.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton holds 55th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade
Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Woman charged with DWI after crashing vehicle with child in it
Orazio Salati Studio
‘First Friday’ exhibit held in memory of local artist
Hillcrest Civic Association hosts Patrick’s Day Parade
Hillcrest Civic Association to host St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Maine
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person