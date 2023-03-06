Crews respond to house fire in the Town of Maine

(wbng)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAINE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the Town of Maine Monday afternoon.

Broome County dispatchers said the fire is at 1137 Oakdale Rd. The East Maine Fire Department and New York State Police responded to the scene.

Specific details about the fire could not be confirmed with dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

