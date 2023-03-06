Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- A man has drowned in an accident at Alexander Pond on Barber Town Road in Newark Valley.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of 59-year-old Norman J. O’Neil of Endwell Monday. The office said he died after falling through the ice when he, and one other man, were ice fishing on March 3.

The sheriff’s office said the other man fell through the ice as well but was able to get himself out of the water. The office said the man tried to save O’Neil on multiple attempts but did not have success.

First responders from several fire departments responded to the scene and saw O’Neil 150 feet from the shore and attempted a water rescue. First responders were able to extricate O’Neil, who was not responsive, from Alexander Pond and provide CPR and first aid.

The office noted that despite attempts to resuscitate O’Neil, he died from the injuries he sustained. However, the other man was taken to the hospital and was released after treatment.

New York State Police, Newark Valley Fire Department, Owego Fire Department, Owego Emergency Services, Maine Emergency Services, Campville Fire department and the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services assisted deputies.

