Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a drug dealer will serve some time behind bars.

The office said Robert W. Randolph, 53, of Endicott will serve five years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony charge.

Randolph admitted that he had quantities of meth, heroin and fentanyl in Endicott on Aug. 17, 2021. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force conducted an investigation, and with the help of New York State Parole, searched a motel room at 121 Main St. in Endicott, where he was residing.

He was on parole for a 2019 felony conviction for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He waived his right to appeal.

“The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, New York State Parole and the District Attorney’s Office continue to fight the flood of deadly fentanyl coming into our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Sell fentanyl in Broome County, you go to prison.”

Korchak thanked the task force for investigating.

