Jewish Community Center of Binghamton’s ‘Purim Carnival’ returns after three-year hiatus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton held its annual Purim Carnival Sunday afternoon.

The event included various entertainment options for the whole family -- including bounces houses, carnival games and food like cotton candy and hamantash cookies. The carnival is held yearly for the community to celebrate the Jewish holiday Purim but has not been held since before the pandemic.

Youth and Camp Director at the Jewish Community Center, Nora Graven, said one of the best things about the event was seeing the building full of smiling faces.

“It’s really exciting to see life come into this building again,” said Graven. “I think it is something that the kids really missed, and I think it’s important to have this kind of event so we can see people from all over our area.”

The event was open to the entire community and people from many different backgrounds came out to enjoy the festivities.

Graven said one of the center’s fundamental goals is to offer programs fit for anyone, regardless of their background.

“We have all sorts of programs here, and it’s our mission to be able to offer programming that’s fun and affordable for families regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or gender,” said Graven.

The Jewish Community Center also holds a variety of other programs including summer camps and an after-school programs. These programs are also open to anyone regardless of their background or faith.

