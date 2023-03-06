Johnson City Central School District presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Central District is bringing the 1989 classic “The Little Mermaid” to the stage.

The showings of the musical will be this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. On Sunday, it will be shown at 3 p.m.

Pre-order tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, click here.

