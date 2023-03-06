Late Day Snow

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 7 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers move in later in the day. High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds today Monday. As a low tracks in from the west, snow showers move in later

this afternoon. The snow will continue tonight with a few lingering snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night.

With a persistent north wind, we’ll have seasonably cool temperatures with snow showers Wednesday.

Quieter weather Thursday and Friday.

We’ll watch two lows for the weekend. These will give us some snow, possibly some rain showers.

