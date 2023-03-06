Late Day Snow

Turning Cooler
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County from 7 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow showers move in later in the day. High 42 (38-44) Wind NW 5-10 mph

We’ll get a mix of sun and clouds today Monday. As a low tracks in from the west, snow showers move in later

this afternoon. The snow will continue tonight with a few lingering snow showers Tuesday and Tuesday night.

With a persistent north wind, we’ll have seasonably cool temperatures with snow showers Wednesday.

Quieter weather Thursday and Friday.

We’ll watch two lows for the weekend. These will give us some snow, possibly some rain showers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton holds 55th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade
Orazio Salati Studio
‘First Friday’ exhibit held in memory of local artist
South Kortright's Connor Quarino (11) gets back on defense after making a three during his...
Highlights: South Kortright vs. Southern Cayuga (Section 4 Class D boys’ basketball championship)
Hillcrest Civic Association hosts Patrick’s Day Parade
Hillcrest Civic Association to host St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Woman charged with DWI after crashing vehicle with child in it

Latest News

Light snow Monday night
Colder temperatures midweek
Light snow Monday night
Quiet end to weekend
Some snow and rain
Quiet end to weekend