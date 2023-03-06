Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person

NORWICH (WBNG) -- A Town of Norwich man has been arrested on several grand larceny charges.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said Bruice A. Jeffrey, 35, was arrested on grand larceny charges in the second, third and fourth degree dating back to 2016. He was also charged with petit larceny.

The investigation began in early 2022 when a report was filed with the Chenango County Department of Social Services. The complaint said funds had been depleted from the accounts of an elderly person. The investigation was later turned over to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said it is alleged from 2016 to 2022, Jeffrey had stolen more than $130,000 from the victim.

Jeffrey was arrested on March 5 by Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies and later released on an appearance ticket.

The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office, Chenango County Department of Social Services and Action for Older Persons assisted with the investigation.

