Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department charged a man with murder for striking and killing an elderly woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Commons.

In a news release, police said 20-year-old Rajee Almashni, of Binghamton, was charged in connection to the death of 72-year-old Elizabeth Atkinson on March 5.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the Oakdale Commons to check on the welfare of a man who was believed to be intoxicated. Officers were informed that the man had entered at least two different vehicles in the parking. An officer initially tried to make contact with the suspect who was in a vehicle and was later identified to be Almashni, but the suspect fled in that vehicle.

Police said Almashni fled at a high rate of speed and within seconds struck Atkinson, who was leaving a store. Authorities noted that this happened out of the officer’s view as he retreated to his patrol car in an attempt to relocate Almashni, who was later found to be driving north in the Oakdale Commons parking lot.

The officer tried to stop Almashni on Reynolds Road, but Almashni did not comply and continued onto State Route 201. At this time, police said, officers were advised that Almashni had struck Atkinson and she was unresponsive. More police, the Johnson City Fire Department and Union Ambulance came to Atkinson to provide aid, but she later died from her injuries at Wilson Hospital.

Officers chased Almashni to Floral Avenue and then to Baldwin Street where Almashni’s vehicle became disabled. Police said Almashni tried to flee on foot but was located a short distance away, where he was taken into custody.

Police said Almashi appeared to be intoxicated and, due to the results of a field sobriety test, was charged with a DWI.

An investigation determined Almashni tried to steal property inside the Oakdale Commons but left when he was approached by mall security. He then entered an unoccupied vehicle, which was not his, and stole property from inside it. He then got into his own vehicle, which was when the chase began.

Almashni was also charged with, in addition to the murder and DWI charges, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, unlawful fleeing in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Almashni is currently being held at Broome County central arraignment awaiting his arraignment Monday evening.

