Annual ‘Purim Carnival Extravaganza’ at Binghamton University

VESTAL (WBNG) -- This year’s annual Binghamton University “Purim Carnival Extravaganza” was held this evening at the Union Center on Binghamton’s campus.

Students and University staff as well as families around the community came to the glow in the dark themed carnival to enjoy a wide array of game booths and attractions including a mechanical bull ride, joust and more.

In the spirit of Purim, many community members came to participate in a costume contest as well as a food eating contest.

12 News spoke with Maya Hoff, an event coordinator about the importance of having campus holiday celebrations.

“Being in college it is really important that people are still able to enjoy the holidays like they do when they are at home so having such a big carnival is a way for people to really connect with the holiday even though they are not doing it in the typical way that they might do it at home.” said Maya Hoff.

The carnival is a project of the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish student life and proceeds from this year’s charity drive and carnival will benefit the Sharsheret, an organization dedicated to supporting women battling breast and ovarian cancer.

