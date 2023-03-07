Come see the story of the ugly duckling, ‘Honk!’ at the Helen Foley Theatre

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- “Honk!” the musical shares the journey of the ugly duckling on his quest to find his mother.

Christina Beacham stars as the ugly duckling and Joh’Nay Johnson stars as Cat in Binghamton Hugh School’s Rod Serling School of Fine Arts’ upcoming production of the 1993 story by George Stiles and Antony Drewe. They joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss the upcoming show.

It will be shown on March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m.

It’s is $8 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door of the Helen Foley Theatre.

