Extra funding needed to get Rod Serling statue into Recreation Park

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the President of the Rod Serling Memorial, the statue in his honor is in the works. It will be shipped from Utah and should be done by the end of 2023.

However, the statue will not be installed until Summer 2024, most likely during Serling Fest. The exact location of where the figure would go has yet to be determined but it will be at Recreation Park, in Binghamton, which was an extraordinary place to Rod Serling.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, helped the foundation get $50,000 from state funding which was a huge help for the statue.

She said the grant was not enough to cover the cost of the statue so, they are having a fundraiser to cover the remaining cost.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Binghamton holds 55th annual St Patrick’s Day Parade

Latest News

Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
2 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Schumer announces new bill to help ensure railroad safety
ALEXIS DURDON PKG
ALEXIS DURDON PKG
Rod Sterling Memorial Statue is in the works
Rod Sterling Memorial Statue is in the works