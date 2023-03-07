Extra funding needed to get Rod Serling statue into Recreation Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the President of the Rod Serling Memorial, the statue in his honor is in the works. It will be shipped from Utah and should be done by the end of 2023.

However, the statue will not be installed until Summer 2024, most likely during Serling Fest. The exact location of where the figure would go has yet to be determined but it will be at Recreation Park, in Binghamton, which was an extraordinary place to Rod Serling.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, helped the foundation get $50,000 from state funding which was a huge help for the statue.

She said the grant was not enough to cover the cost of the statue so, they are having a fundraiser to cover the remaining cost.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.