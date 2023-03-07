Grammy award-winning Zydeco music group’s rhythmic performance at Maine Endwell Middle School

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Two-time Grammy award-winning Zydeco music group, The Zydeco Experience, paid a visit to the students of Maine-Endwell Middle School on Tuesday with an educational performance called “Creole for Kidz and the History of Zydeco.”

Terrance Simien is a musician, vocalist and songwriter for his group The Zydeco Experience. The band won two Grammy Awards in 2008 for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album, the first ever winner for this category, and in 2014 for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

During the assembly, students got to experience a performance they will remember forever while learning about the style of music and the culture behind it all. Simien said it’s a history lesson you can’t get anywhere else except on a stage by their band.

Zydeco is the traditional music of the Creole people of south Louisiana.

While on stage, Simien shared knowledge by explaining the types and history of instruments used, having them repeat French back to him and throwing yellow and purple Mardi Gras beads into the crowd.

Simien shares that the best thing to do in Louisiana is to attend the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival coming up soon on the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May.

