Grammy award-winning Zydeco music group’s rhythmic performance at Maine Endwell Middle School

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Two-time Grammy award-winning Zydeco music group, The Zydeco Experience, paid a visit to the students of Maine-Endwell Middle School on Tuesday with an educational performance called “Creole for Kidz and the History of Zydeco.”

Terrance Simien is a musician, vocalist and songwriter for his group The Zydeco Experience. The band won two Grammy Awards in 2008 for Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album, the first ever winner for this category, and in 2014 for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

During the assembly, students got to experience a performance they will remember forever while learning about the style of music and the culture behind it all. Simien said it’s a history lesson you can’t get anywhere else except on a stage by their band.

Zydeco is the traditional music of the Creole people of south Louisiana.

While on stage, Simien shared knowledge by explaining the types and history of instruments used, having them repeat French back to him and throwing yellow and purple Mardi Gras beads into the crowd.

Simien shares that the best thing to do in Louisiana is to attend the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival coming up soon on the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

Latest News

Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school
BU Purim Celebration
Annual ‘Purim Carnival Extravaganza’ at Binghamton University
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
2 dead in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Extra funding needed to get Rod Serling statue into Recreation Park