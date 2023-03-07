Maine-Endwell music teacher, student share their love for the department

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- As the first bell rings at Maine-Endwell High School and you make your way down the hallway, you are instantly delighted by the sound of music.

The district has music classes that anyone can join. But, it also has classes where you have to audition in order to get in. The non-audition classes meet during the first period and those are the largest classes.

Choir Director Kristina Ruffo said, she and the students agree, that this is their favorite way to start their mornings. Ruffo’s music career began when she was very young and right after she graduated from high school, she told 12 News she knew this is where she wanted to be.

Band President and senior at Maine-Endwell High School Cole Farley said he enjoys his time with the music department.

“All of our music teachers here at the high school are phenomenal, they work really hard and do a really good job keeping us in line and accountable and also keeping it really fun as well,” said Farley.

Farley said his middle school music teacher had a huge impact on his love for music now. And, as he gets ready for graduation, he said he plans on joining an ensemble music group in college.

The music department consists of a choir, orchestra and band. The spring concert will be held on March 20.

