Man pleads guilty to road rage stabbing

Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In Broome County Court Tuesday, Michael G. Seaman, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree, a felony.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Seaman admitted that he tried to cause serious injury to an 18-year-old man by stabbing him in the leg with a knife during a road-rage altercation. This was in the Town of Fenton on Oct. 18, 2022.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident where Seaman stabbed the man after following him from Upper Front Street in Binghamton to 1312 State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton. The victim has to be hospitalized for his injuries.

Seaman was found in Chenango County later that day. The office noted that he had no prior criminal history but will serve four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The office said he waived his right to an appeal and will be sentenced on May 24.

“Random acts of violence such as this are not without consequence,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Though the victim’s injuries were significant, he was able to recover. This could have ended tragically.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

