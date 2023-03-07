Police: Shots fired investigation, with 2 people shot, leads to arrest of 2 others

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A report of shots fired in Binghamton lead to the arrest of two people.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Binghamton Police officers responded to 127 Susquehanna St. for a report of shots fired with a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers in the area found the vehicle and tried to stop it. However, the driver refused to pull over and officers pursued the vehicle to Cypress Street, where it was eventually stopped.

Nine-mm and .380-cal shell casings were found in the area.

During the investigation into the gunshots and vehicle fleeing, the Binghamton Police Department was informed that two victims, both males, arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

One victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The other sustained a wound to his foot. Both injuries are non-life-threatening.

The occupants of the fleeing vehicle were identified by police as Skylar Pierre Louis; 25, and Juan M. Genao; 27; both of Binghamton. 9.5 grams of crack cocaine, 8 suboxone strips, $760 cash and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Police charged Genao with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third, fourth and fifth degrees and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Pierre-Louis was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.