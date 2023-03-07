Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- In February, some students at Homer Brink Elementary went home with a flyer for an “After School Satan Club.”

Parents were concerned about the club. In that month, Maine-Endwell Central School District Superintendant Jason VanFossen told 12 News he was not surprised that families were upset to hear about the club being brought to the elementary school.

On Tuesday, community members gathered at the parking lot of Endwell Church of Christ to protest against the club. The church is located just a few blocks away from the elementary school. The protest occurred just days before the club will hold its first meeting on March 16.

Protestors prayed in the parking lot of the church and then walked to Homer Brink. One of them held a cross.

Outreach Pastor DJ Scrip, who was at the protest, told 12 News that the protestors were there to “pray for souls.”

“We are going to pray for the minds and hearts of any children who someone would try to confuse about what the truth is,” Scrip said.

