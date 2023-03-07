Schumer announces new bill to help ensure railroad safety

ELMIRA (WBNG) - Monday, U.S Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer visited Elmira to announce his two-track plan to boost rail safety in the southern tier and across the country.

The senator said following the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, railroad companies must provide answers on what they are doing to prevent an accident like this from happening in Upstate New York.

Senator Schumer said with his history of challenging Norfolk Southern in Elmira this was the perfect place to launch his push for the Railway Safety Act of 2023. He said in 2011 in the city, a train derailed and fell over a wall into the back of a business which the Norfolk Southern Company did not report.

“The train car fell off the bridge flipped over into a parking lot into a nearby business about two blocks away listen to this Norfolk Southern didn’t even tell the city of Elmira that it had happen can you believe it,” said Schumer.

The senator said although there hasn’t been an issue like that in Elmira since then, there is a lot that needs to be done to ensure railroad safety. He said this bipartisan bill will help increase transparency and boost rail safety for upstate New York.

“First it would enhance safety for all trains carrying hazardous materials requiring emergency response plans risking the reduce of wheel barring failures second the bill will require highly trained, at least two-person crews to work aboard every train there used to be two persons on every one of these hazardous crews now there’s one in most of them we would go back to the two-person crew,” he said.

Schumer said the bill will also support first responders who continue to keep communities safe from derailments, and also make rail carriers pay for their wrong doings.

