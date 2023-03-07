Watching another late week low pressure

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow showers. Winds could gust 30-35mph at times. Low: 16-23

Wednesday: Partial sunshine with a chance of some lingering lake flakes. Still breezy. High: 27-34

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20-26

Forecast Discussion:

Lake effect flakes continue tonight but no significant accumulation is expected. Winds could gust to 30mph at times. Lows range in the mid teens to low 20s.

No issues are on the way Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, it is looking more and more likely that some light snow is on the way. There is still some uncertainty in the path of a low pressure system. If this storm stays farther south, it would bring a lower chance of snow for us and the flipside is true; more northerly track and increased snow accumulations chances. Please monitor the forecast this week. Right now, as an entirely too-early-to-be-certain-forecast-range it looks like snowfall could be in the 1-4″ range.

Friday night any snow winds down and the weekend looks quiet with highs in the mid 30s.

Early next week there are some signs of another storm somewhere in the region, that could possibly produce snow, but there is no agreement with long range guidance. So for now, we’ll just keep an eye on it with a passing mention.

