Winds will pick up

Scattered snow showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County until 7 AM Tuesday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 15-25 G35 mph

Not a lot, but with a persistent north wind, we’ll have snow showers in the forecast

for the next couple days.

Quieter weather Thursday with a few flurries.

A stronger low will approach on Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow mixing with rain showers.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have a few snowflakes Sunday.

Models have backed off on the second low Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

Latest News

ACCUMULATIONS CLOSE TO US
Close call for some snow tonight
ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD STAY SOUTHWEST
Close call for some snow tonight
wbng
Late Day Snow
Light snow Monday night