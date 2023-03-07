Winds will pick up

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County until 7 AM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 15-25 G35 mph

Not a lot, but with a persistent north wind, we’ll have snow showers in the forecast

for the next couple days.

Quieter weather Thursday with a few flurries.

A stronger low will approach on Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow mixing with rain showers.

TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have a few snowflakes Sunday.

Models have backed off on the second low Monday.

