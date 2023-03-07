Windsor junior wins Female Wrestling Sectional Championship

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Alexis Durdon is no stranger to sports as she had been playing basketball for many years. When she heard Windsor Central was getting a girl’s wrestling team, she decided to try something new.

Her dad wrestled and has been very involved in the sport. Alexis’ dad, Chris Durdon said, he never imagined he’d be seeing his daughter wrestle. And, it was challenging for him to accept that at first.

He said, “Ever since she started wrestling, I’ve seen a lot of growth not only on the mat but as a person.”

Windsor Central’s Varsity Wrestling Coach, Jeff Nolan said, “from the moment she got into the practice room, she took everything that we did so, by the end of the year, her level of improvement was really, really, remarkably impressive.”

Alexis won the first-ever Section IV Wrestling Championship after only wrestling for a few months. She said she plans on wrestling her senior year and eventually in college as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.