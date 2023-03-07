Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the arraignment of Courtni N. Baker, 31, of Sidney, in court Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Baker was arraigned on March 2. She was indicted on charges related to a vehicle and pedestrian crash that happened on Feb. 15 on Sharon Street in the Village of Sidney.

The indictment of 10 counts included vehicular assault in the first degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, aggravated vehicular assault, assault in the second degree and escape in the second degree. These charges are all felonies.

On Feb. 16, Baker was arrested for and accused of striking a pedestrian walking home from school with her vehicle and then leaving the scene while intoxicated. The victim in the crash sustained serious injuries.

Baker is further accused of operating a motor vehicle without proper licensing and of having escaped the Sidney Village Police custody, the district attorney’s office noted.

Baker pleaded not guilty to all charges on Feb. 28 in Delaware County Court.

