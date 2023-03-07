Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school

(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the arraignment of Courtni N. Baker, 31, of Sidney, in court Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Baker was arraigned on March 2. She was indicted on charges related to a vehicle and pedestrian crash that happened on Feb. 15 on Sharon Street in the Village of Sidney.

The indictment of 10 counts included vehicular assault in the first degree, vehicular assault in the second degree, aggravated vehicular assault, assault in the second degree and escape in the second degree. These charges are all felonies.

On Feb. 16, Baker was arrested for and accused of striking a pedestrian walking home from school with her vehicle and then leaving the scene while intoxicated. The victim in the crash sustained serious injuries.

Baker is further accused of operating a motor vehicle without proper licensing and of having escaped the Sidney Village Police custody, the district attorney’s office noted.

Baker pleaded not guilty to all charges on Feb. 28 in Delaware County Court.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intoxicated man charged with murder for striking woman, 72, with vehicle in Oakdale Commons parking lot
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond
Cortland Police announces arrest of Endicott suspect for sex crimes against 9-year-old
Man arrested after stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison

Latest News

Grammy award-winning Zydeco music group’s rhythmic performance at Maine Endwell Middle School
BU Purim Celebration
Annual ‘Purim Carnival Extravaganza’ at Binghamton University
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
2 dead in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Extra funding needed to get Rod Serling statue into Recreation Park