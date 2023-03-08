$8.5 Million dollar fire headquarters opens in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The new $8.5 million dollar Binghamton fire station opened this afternoon downtown.

Mayor Kraham was in attendance at the opening today, saying the project was all about the men and women who serve the Southern Tier community.

“To the men of women of the Binghamton fire department, this fire headquarters was built for you,” said Mayor Kraham.

The previous fire department was located at City Hall and moved to a temporary location in 2020. The move was caused by a shaky garage, causing concerns of a potential floor collapse due to weight of fire trucks.

The structure totals 20,000 square feet and is the first investment in the fire headquarters in quite a long time.

“This fire station represents a new chapter in the Binghamton fire department,” said Binghamton fire chief Alan Gardiner. “It’s the first major investment in Binghamton’s fire headquarters in 50 years.

There are a number of new perks to the headquarters including a new kitchen, lounge, fitness center, and 11 new bunk bays for firefighters to sleep.

The state-of-the-art facility is structured to where fire trucks can now pull forward out of the station to get out in a more urgent manner, unlike the previous site.

Another add-on to the facility is a decontamination room, which allows firefighters to efficiently wash off their uniforms after returning from scenes, eliminating carcinogens that could cause harmful diseases.

The location of the new headquarters is at 235 Court St.

