Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Police said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage. (WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An abandoned infant was found not breathing inside a vacant home in Kentucky earlier this month, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. March 1 to respond to reports of an abandoned newborn.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said officers found the newborn after the mother of the baby boy had gone to a nearby hospital and reported a miscarriage.

Nurses grew suspicious and called the police.

Hart said police are awaiting the preliminary autopsy report to determine if the infant was stillborn or was born alive.

Neighbors said crews had been working to repair the home but hadn’t seen anyone in the house otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police said bullet casings were found on Susquehanna Street after responding to a...
Police: Shots fired investigation, with 2 people shot, leads to arrest of 2 others
Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Endwell man drowns in accident at Alexander Pond

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
FILE - The announcement was made Wednesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Justice Dept.: Louisville police had pattern of violating rights
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults
Binghamton schools to host former basketball player Chris Herren for presentation about the...
Binghamton schools to host former basketball player Chris Herren for presentation about the dangers of addiction
Brandy Miller, 35, died after she was crushed by a crowd in Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Family speaks after woman dies in concert crowd surge