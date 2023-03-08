Another cold and windy day
A few snow showers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. 0-T” 20% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph
Not a lot, but with a persistent north wind, we’ll have snow showers/flurries in the forecast
today and tonight.
Quieter weather Thursday. Breezy with a few flurries. Winds diminish Thursday night.
A stronger low will track to our south Friday and into Saturday. This will give us snow. There could be some
rain showers mixed in.
TURN YOU CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT, DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME STARTS SUNDAY. We’ll have mostly
cloudy skies Sunday.
We’ll watch for another low on Monday and into Tuesday. We’ll mention a low chance of snow these
days.
