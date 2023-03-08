Binghamton schools to host former basketball player Chris Herren for presentation about the dangers of addiction

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District will host Chris Herren, an American basketball player who lost it all due to addiction.

Herren successfully achieved sobriety on Aug. 1, 2008. Health Teacher at East Middle School Wendy Bucci and Director of Place Making Initiatives with the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Jim Reyen joined Around the Tiers to talk about the presentation.

The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the East Middle School auditorium Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.