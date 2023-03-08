Broome County Food Council releases ‘Emergency Food Acces Map’

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Food Council released a map detailing where people can have access to food.

The Emergency Food Access map was created by the council in collaboration with the GIS Department at Binghamton University.

Users will be able to find food pantries, community meals, senior centers, mobile food pantries, grocery stores, schools and shelters. The map also has a locator for mobile users and a layer list to turn on and off bus routes and stops.

For more information, and to find the map, go here.

