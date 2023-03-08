Broome County Food Council releases ‘Emergency Food Acces Map’

(Broome County Food Council/Binghamton University GIS)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Food Council released a map detailing where people can have access to food.

The Emergency Food Access map was created by the council in collaboration with the GIS Department at Binghamton University.

Users will be able to find food pantries, community meals, senior centers, mobile food pantries, grocery stores, schools and shelters. The map also has a locator for mobile users and a layer list to turn on and off bus routes and stops.

For more information, and to find the map, go here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police said bullet casings were found on Susquehanna Street after responding to a...
Police: Shots fired investigation, with 2 people shot, leads to arrest of 2 others
Protestors march to Homer Brink against ‘Satan Club’
Woman indicted on charges stemming from incident where teen was struck by vehicle while walking home from school
Police seize fentanyl and crack cocaine in Binghamton search warrant
Colleagues remember State Trooper who passed away in ice fishing accident

Latest News

Intoxicated man crashes into deputy’s car, charged with DWI
Man indirectly responsible for multiple school lockouts pleads guilty to weapons charge
Binghamton schools to host former basketball player Chris Herren for presentation about the...
Binghamton schools to host former basketball player Chris Herren for presentation about the dangers of addiction
Maine-Endwell music teacher, student share their love for the department
Maine-Endwell music teacher, student share their love for the department