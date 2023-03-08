Colleagues remember State Trooper who passed away in ice fishing accident

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- On Monday, Mar. 6 the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of an Endwell man who drowned in an accident at Alexander Pond in Newark Valley. On March 3, Norman O’Neil died after falling through the ice, while ice fishing.

On Tuesday, those who worked closely with him remember him as one of the most caring and selfless men they have ever met.

Daniel Guilfoyle, a longtime colleague and friend of O’Neil said he served as a New York State Police Troopers and worked at the Binghamton Federal Court House as a court security officer for the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He said O’Neil was the type of person who would do anything to help someone in their time of need.

“Norm was probably one of the nicest people you would ever meet, one of the most decent human beings you’ll ever meet. I don’t think you can find anybody that would say a bad word about Norm, he was the type of person that would treat every person like a gentleman or a lady no matter how they were treating him. I don’t think I’ve ever really seen him get upset,” said Guilfoyle.

He said O’Neil was a family man who cared deeply for his wife and kids and says his passing is a great loss for everyone in the community.

“Were still wrapping our heads around this how you know a person as well liked and decent as him can be taken away from us so suddenly and tragically,” said Guilfoyle.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday March 10 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family on 3600 Phyllis St. in Endwell.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.