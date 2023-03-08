Intoxicated man crashes into deputy’s car, charged with DWI

LISLE (WBNG) -- A Cortland, NY man was arrested for a DWI after crashing into the back of a Broome County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on March 5.

The sheriff’s office said the patrol was struck from behind on Main Street in the Town of Lisle. Additional deputies responded to the crash and interviewed the 26-year-old driver.

The driver displayed several signs that led law enforcement to suspect he was intoxicated and admitted to deputies that he was drinking before the incident. Multiple alcoholic beverages were found in the vehicle as well.

He agreed to begin a field sobriety test with deputies but refused to finish the test. He was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. He then also refused to submit a breath sample to determine his blood-alcohol content.

He was released on an appearance ticket to answer for his charges, which also included a few traffic violations, at the Town of Lisle Court at a later date.

The deputy in the patrol car sustained minor injuries. He was treated at Wilson Hospital and then released.

