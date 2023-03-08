Johnson City High students prepare for Little Mermaid the Musical

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- After months of preparation, Johnson City High School is performing the beloved Disney classic, Little Mermaid the Musical this weekend. The students say the show is colorful, showcases everyone’s talents and has something for the whole family.

Anthony Mazzatti who plays Price Eric said, “I think that it’s a show for everyone, everyone can watch, it’s a lot like the movie. There’s just more emotion involved and all the actors are really great. Everyone’s put a lot of effort into it so I think everyone will enjoy it.”

Vocal Music Director, Jennifer Chudacik said preparing for the school’s musical is a year-long process. At the moment, they are already discussing what next year’s musical will be, but that information won’t be released until Halloween.

She also said the music, the songs and the lines are the same ones they used on Broadway.

Students have been rehearsing since January and the curtains finally open on Friday. The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

