Lourdes Hospice Office offering 4 sessions of volunteer training

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Lourdes Hospice Office is offering four different sessions of volunteer training for those with a positive outlook, sensitivity, empathy of humor and a willingness to help others.

The program will hold its sessions on March 18, 19, 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lourdes Hospice Office in Vestal. The training will cover an overview of hospice philosophy, the volunteer role and requirements, how to support a hospice patient and their families and the team concept approach to care.

To sign up, call the hospice volunteer office at 607-584-9159.

