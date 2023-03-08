Man indirectly responsible for multiple school lockouts pleads guilty to weapons charge

(Envato)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man who unintentionally prompted several school lockouts across Broome County in December.

The district attorney’s office said Nicolas Skiba of Chenango Forks pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony. He will spend three years in prison when is he sentenced on June 7.

Skiba was was 42-years-old when he was arrested in front of a residence at 2553 State Rt. in Chenango Forks on Dec. 13, 2022, after a live video on Facebook showed him driving around wearing ballistic body armor. A handgun was shown in that stream.

(WBNG)

Due to the content of the video, law enforcement contacted Skiba’s family members. Schools, although not ordered to by police, initiated lockouts out of fear for staff and student safety. Former Broome County Sheriff David Harder said the lockouts were an overreaction to social media posts containing fabricated details of the video. He said schools were never in danger.

UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital also issued lockouts at their facilities.

Several weapons were found in the home on State Route 12, including the handgun that was seen in the video. Some of the weapons had their serial numbers defaced. An investigation by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office determined Skiba was not legally permitted to own guns in New York State. As a result, the sheriff’s office applied for an Extreme Risk Protection Order under the state’s Red Flag Law. That order was eventually served.

Keith Hall, from Chenango Forks and 28-years-old at the time, was also arrested in the investigation. He was a passenger in the Facebook Live video.

